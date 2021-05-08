Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $217.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NDSN traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $208.83. The company had a trading volume of 125,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,016. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.29. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. Nordson has a 52-week low of $153.01 and a 52-week high of $223.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

