Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Raised to $172.00 at JMP Securities

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $149.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.22. The stock had a trading volume of 197,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,821. Pegasystems has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -148.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.99.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.60%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,414.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,696. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,625,000 after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,035 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,243,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 173,145 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

