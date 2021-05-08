iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$83.00 at BMO Capital Markets

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$79.57.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE IAG traded up C$0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$70.83. 171,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,059. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$37.71 and a 12 month high of C$71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$4.52 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that iA Financial will post 8.3700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.