Domtar (TSE:UFS) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its price objective upped by Raymond James to C$60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UFS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE:UFS traded down C$0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$58.47. 25,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,756. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.72. Domtar has a 12 month low of C$25.29 and a 12 month high of C$59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.32.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

