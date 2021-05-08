CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CDK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.43. 913,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,230. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.