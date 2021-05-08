BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,454,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,204. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

