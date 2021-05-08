Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 606,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATSG. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,392,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $170,002.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,357 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.