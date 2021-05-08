Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

Teradyne has increased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

TER opened at $128.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,826.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

