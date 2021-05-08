Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at Roth Capital

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.71.

ESTE stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $749.35 million, a P/E ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 2.90. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

