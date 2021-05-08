SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. CWM LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

