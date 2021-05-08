Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $18.87 on Friday. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

