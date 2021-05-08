Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Investec downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.