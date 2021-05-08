Argus Raises Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $375.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MCO. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.67.

Moody’s stock opened at $334.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $243.13 and a 12-month high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $5,029,191. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,576,000 after purchasing an additional 83,342 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,186,000 after acquiring an additional 207,918 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,051,000 after acquiring an additional 112,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Moody’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,657,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

