United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.99 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UTHR opened at $195.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.20. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.