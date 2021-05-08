Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $83.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target lowered by research analysts at MKM Partners from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.76.

Shares of TWTR opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92. Twitter has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Twitter by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

