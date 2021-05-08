Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.15.

Shares of BHC opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,474 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $104,689,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $75,370,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,386,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,044,000 after purchasing an additional 369,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

