Lekoil (LON:LEK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.93

Shares of Lekoil Limited (LON:LEK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.93 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.69 ($0.02). Lekoil shares last traded at GBX 1.69 ($0.02), with a volume of 261,200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16.

Lekoil Company Profile (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Lekoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lekoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.