Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $33.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Franklin Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.90.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 over the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.