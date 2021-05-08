Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.45

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.45 and traded as low as C$1.76. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 848,517 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBB shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sabina Gold & Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.80.

The company has a market cap of C$636.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.44.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$114,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,615.03.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

