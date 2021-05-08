CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEMIG SA -ADR is active in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization business, Cemig continues to invest in the expansion of its services and in new technologies so as to remain a top notch company nationwide. Using power sources such as hydraulic, thermal, wind and solar power and even other more advanced technologies, such as hydrogen fuel cells, Cemig goes on providing, under any circumstances, alternatives for the supply and commercialization of electric energy. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIG. TheStreet lowered CEMIG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC lifted their price target on CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE:CIG opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CEMIG has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

