Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,190.00

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,190 ($15.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,360 ($17.77). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,330 ($17.38), with a volume of 28,368 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Ergomed alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £641.11 million and a P/E ratio of 68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,192 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,063.14.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.