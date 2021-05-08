Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Raised to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $73.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
CBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.
NYSE CBT opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. Cabot has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 14.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
