Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Raised to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $73.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NYSE CBT opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. Cabot has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 14.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

