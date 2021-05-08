Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

NVTA has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.86.

NYSE NVTA opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.76. Invitae has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $199,800.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,336.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,514. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $2,857,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,491,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

