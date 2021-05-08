TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $212.73

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 212.73 ($2.78) and traded as high as GBX 241.56 ($3.16). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.14), with a volume of 79,012 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £431.89 million and a P/E ratio of 308.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 231.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 625.00%.

In other news, insider Mark Hoad sold 17,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £36,596.70 ($47,813.82).

About TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

