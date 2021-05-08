Barclays Reiterates “€77.00” Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

Barclays set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €64.38 ($75.75).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

