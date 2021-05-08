Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 89,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,195,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $370.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $375.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

