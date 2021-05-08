S. R. Schill & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,306,731. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.