Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 36,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 74,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 19,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.72 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

