Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to post sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $7.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.11. 609,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,713. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $68.34 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

