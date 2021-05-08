AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%.

AAON stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.29. 113,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,005. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average of $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.67. AAON has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $81.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $73,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $579,939.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398. 22.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

