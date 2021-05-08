AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Announces Earnings Results

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AMC opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $20.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMC. B. Riley upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

In related news, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,842,632.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,103,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,277,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $490,587.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,844,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,709,103 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

