AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Announces Earnings Results

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:AMC opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $20.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23.
A number of research firms recently commented on AMC. B. Riley upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
About AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
