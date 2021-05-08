Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at B. Riley

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGLE. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of EGLE stock traded up $3.71 on Friday, hitting $48.49. The company had a trading volume of 207,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,519. The firm has a market cap of $608.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $229,954.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

