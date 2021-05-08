Scotiabank Boosts West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$128.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WFG. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber to C$145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday.

TSE WFG traded up C$0.42 on Friday, hitting C$104.96. The stock had a trading volume of 794,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,821. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$77.32 and a one year high of C$109.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The stock has a market cap of C$12.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.11.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.96 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 10.2599996 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

