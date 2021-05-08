Bitgear (GEAR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $34,178.00

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and $34,178.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitgear has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitgear alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00067369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.63 or 0.00255419 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 68,676.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.28 or 0.01162216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 295.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.02 or 0.00745885 BTC.

Bitgear Coin Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,493,647 coins. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitgear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.