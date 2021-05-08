AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. AlloVir has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other AlloVir news, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $97,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,413,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $93,774.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,988.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 312,884 shares of company stock worth $10,694,114 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

