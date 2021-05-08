Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.50

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.50 and traded as high as $5.25. Coffee shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 110,263 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Coffee from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523,000.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,194 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.60% of Coffee worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

