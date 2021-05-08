Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Argus

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective upped by Argus from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PH. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.14.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH opened at $319.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.50. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,423,479. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $28,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.