ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at KeyCorp

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.29.

ON24 stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. ON24 has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $81.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.22 million.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,231 shares of company stock worth $67,962 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $234,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $291,000.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

