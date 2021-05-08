Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Shares of LBAI opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $947.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 263.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 130,390 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 72,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.