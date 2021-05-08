Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Northwest Natural also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.60.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $72,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

