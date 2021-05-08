Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.80.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day moving average is $98.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $134.37.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,741 shares of company stock worth $4,995,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,244 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 18.2% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

