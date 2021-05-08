Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Raised to $29.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $145,424,000 after acquiring an additional 414,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,354,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 284,386 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

