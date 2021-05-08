Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.50.

Get Penumbra alerts:

NYSE:PEN opened at $271.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.30 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.22. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $314.22.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Penumbra will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 45.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 65.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.