Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Sender sold 28,775 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $1,914,976.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,008,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,556,694 shares of company stock valued at $137,380,166.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 82.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

