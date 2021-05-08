Brokerages Set Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) PT at $81.20

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $5,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $4,207,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $3,856,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $2,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLL opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $88.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

