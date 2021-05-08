Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, reports. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $912.16 million for the quarter.

NYSE:ELP opened at $5.56 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is 2.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 866.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 831.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30,574 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

