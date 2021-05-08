Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend by 6.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

