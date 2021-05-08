Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 166.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,325,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,751 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $489.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

