Credit Suisse Group Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,400.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,386.09.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,108.60 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $685.00 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.12, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,149.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,142.78.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $1,165,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Shopify by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.