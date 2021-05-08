Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $257.80 million, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. Analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

